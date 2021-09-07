Fifty-five+ driver discount programs will be offered by the Minnesota Highway Safety Center on Sept. 2 and 15.
A four-hour refresher course will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hallett Community Center, Crosby and from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. at Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Aitkin.
To register, call 888-234-1294.
