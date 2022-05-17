Separating children from their immediate families can have many damaging consequences for children and society.

A new online webinar from Echion CLE explains how to get children placed with a relative instead of a stranger, when being raised by a parent is not an option.

On May 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Echion CLE will be hosting a new three-hour webinar on Relative Foster Care and Adoption. There is a fee.

For information, or to register for the course, visit www.EchionCLE.com/relative-adoption.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.