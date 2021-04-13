Aitkin will hold a meeting for the Aitkin High School All Class Reunion Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at the Aitkin American Legion.
Anyone who would like to help in the planning of the 2022 all class reunion should come and bring your ideas.
