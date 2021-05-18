In a region traditionally known for the veins of iron ore that run through the land, a new, 21st-century trail has been blazed from the Cuyuna Range to the Laurentian Divide of Biwabik – in the form of 100-plus miles of purpose-built, destination-class mountain bike trails.
Ride the Range represents a trail and cultural immersion of four northern Minnesota mountain bike destinations – Cuyuna (Crosby), Giants Ridge Bike Park (Biwabik), Redhead (Chisholm), and Tioga Recreation Area (Cohasset).
In total, Ride the Range includes more than 100 miles of lift-served downhill, gravity flow downhill, cross-country, and soon, the Iron Range’s first adaptive handcycle trail.
For more information, go to www.ridetherange.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.