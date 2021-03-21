The Aitkin Women of Today is seeking candidates for its Outstanding Young Adult Scholarship, available to youth in 11th or 12th grade in recognition of outstanding leadership and community service.
The Outstanding Young Adult Scholarship seeks young adults who show excellence in leadership ability and have been involved in activities that have helped to better the community of Aitkin. Candidates may have shown leadership and service through school, extracurricular clubs and activities, sports, volunteer opportunities such as scouting, 4-H or other youth activities, or through church to give a few examples.
The local scholarship is $500. The recipient will then automatically be submitted to competition for a Minnesota Women of Today Scholarship to be awarded the following year.
Applications are due postmarked no later than April 3 and should be sent to the Aitkin Women of Today, P.O. Box 245, Aitkin MN 56431.
Contact chairperson Dawn Wilke 218-838-0966 or an Aitkin High School guidance counselor for an application.
