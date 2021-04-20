Scooby’s Animal Mission is holding its second annual SAM Husqvarna raffle fundraiser.
Tickets are $10, and participants must be at least 18 years of age. The event is sponsored by Dotzler Power Equipment of Aitkin.
First prize is a Husqvarna 24 HP garden tractor valued at $4,000, while second is a Husqvarna 115H auto mower valued at $1,200.
Third is a Husqvarna 40V rechargeable trimmer, valued at $600.
Tickets are available at Dotzler Power Equipment, Aitkin Lanes or Alpha Dog Grooming. If interested in purchasing tickets online, message Scooby’s Animal Mission on Facebook.
There will be an additional $1 charge when buying online due to PayPal charges.
The drawing will be held May 1, or sooner if all tickets are sold.
