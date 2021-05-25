Aitkin County CARE is coordinating the Second Harvest Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program (CFAP).
These boxes are delivered monthly throughout the county. The next delivery is 9:30-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 26 at the Care office.
Please do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior. Boxes contain fruits, vegetables, dairy products, protein and a 2% gallon of milk.
