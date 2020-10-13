The Aitkin Independent Age is seeking the names of deceased veterans from Aitkin County during the last year for its honor roll list that will be published Nov. 11.
The list begins with those who served in World War II and since then and remain on the list annually.
Call 218-927-3761 or email news.age@apgecm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.