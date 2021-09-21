If you use public transportation, the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are asking residents to fill out a survey.
The survey takes about five minutes and is being used to help identify transit needs in the Arrowhead Region.
To access the survey, go to www.arrowheadrtcc.org.
