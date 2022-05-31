Aitkin County Triad held its monthly meeting Tuesday, May 17, at the Tamarack Sno-Flyers Building in Tamarack.
After the formal business meeting, Community Outreach and Government Relations Manager at Talon Metals, Jessica Johnson, was introduced and gave an informational talk on what is happening with the “Tamarack Nickel Project.”
Johnson said Talon is drilling two miles north of Tamarack and said “think of it as an underground ramp that goes round and round with trucks going down to extract the nickel and pulling it up on a conveyor belt.” Nickel is used for batteries in the electric cars; Talon has signed an agreement with Tesla with a goal to be in full production by 2026. Johnson passed around a sample of the nickel Talon is pulling from underground. Johnson said most of the team is local residents and many graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The team started out with eight employees and now has 65. “Safety for people and the environment is top priority,” said Johnson.
People can schedule a tour at Talon by calling Johnson at 218-460-9345.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
