Aitkin County Triad held its monthly meeting Tuesday, May 17, at the Tamarack Sno-Flyers Building in Tamarack.

After the formal business meeting, Community Outreach and Government Relations Manager at Talon Metals, Jessica Johnson,  was introduced and gave an informational talk on what is happening with the “Tamarack Nickel Project.”

Johnson said Talon is drilling two miles north of Tamarack and said “think of it as an underground ramp that goes round and round with trucks going down to extract the nickel and pulling it up on a conveyor belt.” Nickel is used for batteries in the electric cars; Talon has signed an agreement with Tesla with a goal to be in full production by 2026. Johnson passed around a sample of the nickel Talon is pulling from underground. Johnson said most of the team is local residents and many graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The team started out with eight employees and now has 65. “Safety for people and the environment is top priority,” said Johnson.

People can schedule a tour at Talon by calling Johnson at 218-460-9345.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.