AARP Foundation is kicking off its annual volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program. Volunteers can choose their role in assisting seniors to file taxes:
• Counselors/preparers. Training is online and averages about 40 hours.
• Greeters at host sites.
• Virtual positions to help maintain AARP’s portal or schedulers who set up appointments.
• Administrative volunteers to set up training or coordinate virtual meetings.
Free training, support and equipment is available. Training is largely done online now through January. Tax season is Feb. 1-April 30. Flexible hours/flexible days available.
For more information, email tainfomn2@gmail.com or call 651-419-6661 and leave message for Lou.
