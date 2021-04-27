Everyone who has considered being a foster parent is invited to participate in a free virtual class/meeting held by Aitkin Community Education Wednesday, April 28 from 6-7:30 p.m.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, “Foster parents are as diverse as the children they care for. A foster parent may be single or married, or partnered, have children or not have children, rent or own their home. What they share is a concern for children and a commitment to help them through tough times. They provide critical temporary care and nurturing to children in crisis.”
If you are a foster parent or would like to become one, the information from the virtual meeting can help guide you to important resources, programs and services.
See the link on Aitkin Community Education Facebook page to enroll.
