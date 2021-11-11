Motorists are reminded to be alert for frosty or icy bridge decks, overpasses and ramps, especially now that colder temperatures have arrived in central Minnesota.
Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the roadway because off-the-ground highway structures are not insulated by the ground. Even though the main roadway may appear relatively safe, the bridge decks may be frosty or icy, particularly in the early morning and late evening hours.
MnDOT asks the public to remember these safety driving tips:
• Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before head out to get current road conditions.
• Turn on your headlights and wear your seatbelt.
• Don’t use cruise control.
• Rain, fog, sleet and wet snow require full driver attention.
• Slow down and give yourself more room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
• Stay at least 10 car lengths behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.
• Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, often with little warning.
• Never drive into a snow cloud.
New to driving on Minnesota roads? Learn more about work zone safety tips, visit mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html or the U.S. Department of Transportation at www.nhtsa.gov/winter-driving-tips/.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
