Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).
Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.
Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.
Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.
MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada.
For questions about legal axle weight during SLR Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call: Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at 651-350-2000.
For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call: Minnesota Department of Transportation Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits at 651-296-6000 or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.
All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
