HOUSE
Avoid windows. Get in the basement and under some kind of sturdy protection or cover yourself with a mattress or sleeping bag. Know where very heavy objects rest on the floor above and do not go under them. They may fall down through a weakened floor and crush you. If you don’t have access to a basement, go to the lowest floor, small center room under a stairwell or in an interior hallway with no windows. Crouch as low as possible to the floor, facing down and cover your head with your hands. You should cover yourself with some sort of thick padding (mattress, blankets, etc.), to protect against falling debris.
APARTMENT, DORM, CONDO
If you live in an apartment that is on an upper floor, get to the lowest level of the building immediately. Then move to the most interior area possible, away from windows.
If you do not have enough time to get to a lower level, pick a place in the hallway in the center of your building such as a stairwell, a closet, bathroom or interior hall without windows. Avoid elevators.
OFFICE, HOSPITAL, STORE
Follow instructions from facility managers. Go to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building, away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter and allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off elevators.
MOBILE HOME
Get out! Even if your home is tied down, you are probably safer outside, even if the only alternative is to seek shelter out in the open. Most tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes. If your community has a tornado shelter, go there. If there is a sturdy permanent building within easy running distance, seek shelter there. Otherwise, lie flat on low ground away from your home, protecting your head. If possible, use open ground away from trees and cars.
AT A SCHOOL
Go to the interior hall or room. Crouch low, head down, protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.
CAR OR TRUCK
Vehicles are extremely dangerous in a tornado. If the tornado is visible far away, you may be able to drive away from its path by moving at right angles to the tornado. Otherwise, park the car. Avoid seeking shelter under bridges.
OUTDOORS
Seek shelter in a sturdy building or lie flat and face-down on low ground, protecting the back of your head.
SHOPPING MALL, LARGE STORE OR STADIUM
Listen for instructions from building security. Watch for others. Move as quickly as possible to an interior bathroom, storage room or other small enclosed area, away from windows. Move away from any glass.
CHURCH OR THEATRE
If possible, move quickly but orderly to an interior bathroom or hallway, away from windows. Crouch face-down and protect your head with your arms. If there is no time to do that, get under the seats or pews, protecting your head with your arms or hands.
