Where your money goes when donating to the Alzheimer’s Association?
Donors should know how their money is being spent to further the Alzheimer’s Association mission. The association earns high marks from those agencies whose job it is to monitor the activities of nonprofit organizations.
The Alzheimer’s Association national organization meets or exceeds relevant watchdog standards in its allocation of donor dollars. According to the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, nonprofit organizations should spend at least 65% of their total expenses on program activities, with remaining funds going to administrative and fundraising expenses.
The national Alzheimer’s Association organization continues to meet and exceed these minimum standards with 78% of its total annual expenses going to care, support, research, awareness and advocacy activities.
Funding for Alzheimer’s care, support, advocacy and research comes from individual donors and from organizations whose work is aligned with our mission. Collaborative partners include government agencies, corporations, foundations and membership organizations.
Gifts help accelerate the mission to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease and to provide the best care and support to those living with Alzheimer’s.
To support your local team, go to Alzheimer’s Association Walk and support the Aitkin Area Team.
