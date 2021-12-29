Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10% over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances.
Please check with local agencies (cities, counties and townships) prior to increasing any weights on their routes. The sign erected on the roadway governs the load limit in effect. A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10% weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.
MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada.
For questions about legal axle weight during SLR; Gross Vehicle Weight Schedule, call: Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Patrol – Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, 651-350-2000.
For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call: Minnesota Department of Transportation, Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations – Oversize/Overweight Permits, 651-296-6000. Or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.
All changes are made with a minimum three calendar-day notice.
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
