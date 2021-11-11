Children 12 months to pre-kindergarten are invited to the Aitkin Children’s Center to create acitivity totes.
People may register online at home.isd1.org/com munity-education or call 218-927-7735.
At this November and December Early Childhood Family Education event, children will get a theme-based tote with activities to do such as finger plays, projects, links to music and movement, links to stories read by center staff and a book. Each tote will have supplies for one child.
The theme for November is “transportation” and December features “water.”
