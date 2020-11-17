McGregor High School announced Tuesday that its scheduled playoff game against South Ridge in the 9-man Section football tournament has been canceled.
McGregor's volleyball matches on the calendar for this week and next do remain on the schedule.
For Aitkin, the girls varsity volleyball match on Thursday against Detroit Lakes has been canceled. The planned matches Tuesday and Friday remain on the calendar.
