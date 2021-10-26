The Aitkin Gobblers football team took a positive first step in the Minnesota State High School League Section 7AAA playoffs Tuesday night, shutting out Pequot Lakes, 32-0.
The Gobblers will take on Two Harbors at 2 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Field in Aitkin.
Also winning Tuesday night was the Hill City/Northland Storm, who beat Silver Bay. The Storm will play at 2 p.m. Saturday as well, with an opponent yet to be determined.
