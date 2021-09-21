The 2020 Habitat for Humanity home was blessed Sunday, along with its new residents. Recipient Kara Anderson, along with her children Damon and Adrianna, family, friends and volunteers all gathered at the home for a dedication ceremony, blessing and the presentation of gifts.
