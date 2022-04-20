A new community garden and school agriculture site sprouts in Hill City.

A unique opportunity for local residents to grow their own food is coming this early summer to the city of Hill City.
Those interested may now rent a low-cost community garden plot for themselves and/or their whole family to enjoy.
Raised garden plots will be available for free-will donations, respectively, for the summer and harvest seasons.
Within plots, gardeners may plant, grow and harvest any fresh fruits and vegetables of their choosing, cutting down on grocery bills and promoting healthy eating in the process, while also providing a fun activity for families, friends or individuals to enjoy the outdoors.
Hill City’s brand new community garden will be located on a city plot west of the intersection of Ione Avenue NE and N Main Street (across from Trinity Lutheran Church).
New community gardener registration for numerous garden sites will be coming soon! Stay tuned for details to follow.
This new garden is a partnership between Aitkin County CARE, the city of Hill City, Aitkin County Public Health (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Program), Hill City School District and community members.
In addition to the community garden site, the Hill City School District plans to build an agriculture site where the high school science teacher plans to incorporate hands-on education with students. The site will also include an orchard that will have a variety of fruit trees.
DONORS
Building Resilient Inclusive Communities (BRIC) grant from Aitkin County CARE- $15,494
Enbridge - $7,500
Blandin Foundation - $6,000
Hill City Lions Club - $5,000
Lake Country Power - $2,500
Northland Foundation - $2,000
Hill City Area Community Fund - $1,500
Grand Rapids Rotary Club - $1,000
Aitkin County Public Health- $1,000
Aitkin County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) - $1,000
OTHER PARTNERSHIPS
Kiesler Wellness Center, a group of individuals, has been building many raised garden beds and will make the entrance sign for the community garden.
University of Minnesota Extension SNAP ED Educator, Jodi Nordlund has been involved in the planning process and will provide gardening education and workshops.
Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, local artists, are having a friendly competition to submit a design for the community garden entrance sign at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.