As we head into the cooler months, there are some top-line items that should be tended to before the temperature drops to freezing overnight and everyone starts spending more time indoors.
Above and beyond any regular cleaning you do on a weekly or monthly basis, here’s a practical, not-too-overwhelming fall cleaning checklist put together with some help from Sarah Showfety at lifehacker.com.
Store summer clothes and switch to your cold weather wardrobe. Showfety reminds readers to go beyond just packing and unpacking and to actually inspect those sweaters for holes, stains, make sure they’re clean and do the necessary mending and cleaning. Then they’re ready to wear and you can see what gaps in your wardrobe need to be filled before winter.
Vacuum, flip, and deodorize mattresses: This goes beyond aesthetics and is an important step you can take to protect your health.
Wash mattress covers and switch to seasonal bedding. You will spend more time in bed during the winter. Get out the flannel sheets, velvet throw pillows, and cozy fleece blankets. Resurrect the heavier bedding you’ve been storing and enjoy “re-decorating.” (But wash your mattress cover first.)
Examine your pantry: Toss expired items and stock up on some of the most common fall cooking and baking staples: canned pumpkin, broths, beans, nuts and oats, to name a few.
On its seasonal checklist web page, AARP adds creating and storing an emergency survival kit for bad weather to its fall list. That includes drinkable water, non-perishable food, medications, batteries and emergency lighting.
Switch out toothbrushes: It’s time. Also, rugs and mats. If it’s been a while since they’ve visited the laundry room, round them up and give them a tumble. Add non-slip pads underneath to prevent trips and falls indoors.
Replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: Fireplace and space heater season is coming. Make sure your detectors are ready.
If you have a septic system, get your tank inspected and pumped if necessary. This is much easier when everything is not covered with snow, and should become a seasonal routine.
The heat has been off for six months. Replace HVAC filters: We know the day is coming soon when the heat will come on. Clean and/or replace your HVAC filters to keep heating bills down and make sure the air circulating in your home is free from as many dust particles and allergens as possible.
Dust ceiling fans and change their spin direction: In summer, the blades should turn counter clockwise to push air down. In cooler months, according to Bob Vila, setting the blades to turn clockwise on low speed “pulls cold air up to the ceiling and more evenly distributes the warmth the room receives from your central heating system.”
If you’ve been storing items you are unlikely to need again, move them out for recycling or sell them. It will make cleaning indoors easier. It is also easier to move heavy items before steps and paths get slippery with ice and snow.
Clean and store outdoor furniture and equipment: Chairs, tables, cushions, umbrellas, outdoor toys, (drained) garden hoses, and gardening tools. Don’t forget to oil wood tool handles with boiled linseed oil and clean blades to prevent rust. For things that can’t be moved, like a BBQ grill or heavy table, use fitted storage covers or tarps secured with bungee cords, zip ties, or rope.
Clean gutters and downspouts: While some gutter experts say to clean your gutters and downspouts in early fall and some say to do it later (after all the leaves have fallen), the bottom line is: Do it in fall.
Sweep chimney and fireplaces: The National Fire Protection Association recommends chimneys be cleaned and inspected at least once a year to ward against creosote buildup and prevent home fires.
Clean major appliances: Your washing machine, dishwasher and oven could use a little love – and it’s not as hard as it sounds. Many ovens have a self-cleaning feature; if not, you can make your own baking soda cleaning paste and let it sit overnight. Sanitize your washing machine with vinegar and wipe the gunk out of your dishwasher drain to keep those plates sparkling.
Vacuum upholstered couches and chairs, under furniture, outside vent covers, inside your dryer lint trap, and behind major appliances. Put on some music and have fun with this. You’ve been working hard to make your cozy winter months safer and healthier indoors.
