When you shop in the Cuyuna Lakes this holiday season, local merchants will be looking to see if you are “blinking.”
The Cuyuna Lakes business community is excited to present a holiday season filled with hometown spirit and finding the joy in shopping locally.
Starting on Friday, Nov. 27, businesses will be selling Blinky Pins to provide discounts, raffles, gifts and promotions to all who wear the Blinky Pin into their establishment. The promotion will run until Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.
Watch for more information to come soon on participating business locations.
Contact the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber at 218-546-8131 with questions.
