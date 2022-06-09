Aitkin American Legion did the spring highway cleanup on May 23

After several dates set and postponed, volunteers from the Aitkin American Legion did the spring highway cleanup on May 23 along the scheduled sections on Hwy. 47.

Thousands of Adopt a Highway volunteers helped to keep Minnesota roadsides clean and free of litter in 2021 by picking up more than 29,500 bags of trash from highway ditches, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Over 1,500 Adopt a Highway groups volunteered their time for more than 70,000 hours collectively last year. With 830 roadway sections currently available for adoption statewide, MnDOT welcomes more groups to volunteer.

Groups who want to volunteer should visit MnDOT’s Adopt a Highway website to find their local program coordinator. Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up litter on both sides of their roadway section at least twice a year.

MnDOT provides safety training, trash bags and safety vests. Maintenance crews pick up the filled bags that volunteers leave along the road. MnDOT also posts signs along the adopted segments of roads with the names of the volunteer groups.

