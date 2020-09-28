Aitkin County CARE is offering a special promotion for the next several months, called “The Beautiful Question.”
This is an opportunity for older generations to think a bit differently with no right or wrong answers. Answers to questions will be read on KKIN Radio during the Community Connections program the last Thursday of the month at 8 a.m.
A winner will be randomly chosen for a gift. Please send in the answer to your question by the 20th of the month to Aitkin County CARE, P.O. Box 212, Aitkin, MN 56431 or email to aitkincountycare@gmail.com.
Include your name, address and phone number.
Upcoming questions are:
• October: How do you make a stranger feel welcome in your area?
• November: What gift would you give the next generation?
• December: What is the greatest gift you have received?
• January: What or who is your anchor?
• February: What are the sounds of your home?
• March: What question would you like to ask a child of today?
• April: What are the foods and tastes of your childhood?
• May: What does it mean to “grow up?”
