The Clear Lake Grange is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award sponsored by Aitkin County Fair and Clear Lake Grange. The award recognizes outstanding senior citizens who have contributed time and talent to benefit the community after reaching 70 years of age (their community services recognized from age 65 on). They will be honored at the Aitkin County Fair on Thursday, July 7.
Official nomination forms are available at Aitkin County CARE office (20 Third St. NE, Aitkin 56431), and at ANGELS of McGregor (Seven S. Maddy St., McGregor 55760), or by contacting R. Wigton at 33514 Dove St., Aitkin MN 56431, 218-927-4558 or appelwig
The deadline for submissions is June 15. Forms may be left at Aitkin County CARE office, ANGELS of McGregor office or mailed/emailed to Wigton.
Up to two nominations per organization or individual will be accepted. Each is a separate nomination and does not need to be gender specific (male and female, husband and wife, it may be two of either gender).
County winners are then submitted to the Minnesota State Fair for recognition.
STATE LEVEL
The state level Outstanding Senior Citizens Award and recognition program held during the State Fair will be discontinued in 2022.
The Minnesota State Fair website said, “Over the years, participation statewide has declined. County coordinators are encouraged to continue the recognition program at the county level and the State Fair will continue to provide up to two honorees from each county with a Minnesota State Fair Outstanding Senior Citizen pin and two free tickets to the State Fair.”
