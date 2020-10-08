Aitkin Habitat for Humanity almost ready for 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been gentle on Aitkin County’s Habitat for Humanity this year.
In March, Habitat International shut down construction projects because of the large number of volunteers involved – and as a result, Aitkin County’s home recipient Kara Anderson has been waiting ever since.
“It’s a very strange year,” said Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity Director Ann Schwartz. “Normally we would’ve poured the slab by July.”
This year’s home project has been beset with issues related to the pandemic, including rising costs and lack of materials.
But with a home now coming from Wausau Homes, Schwartz said last week that the organization is hopeful they would have Anderson and her children in the home by March 2021.
Normally the family would be able to move in around Thanksgiving or early December.
Anderson, a single mother with two children who lives in Aitkin, was selected as the home recipient in March of this year. She will receive the home with a 0% loan, one that Habitat for Humanity holds as the owner pays it off.
Habitat for Humanity also fundraises and pursues grants to cover the costs of building a new home. Fundraising this year, however, has been anything but simple.
The Toolin’ Tour ride had to be canceled, but a silent auction is taking place on Facebook and can be found by searching “Toolin Tour Silent Auction.”
Items needed for that silent auction include: art, jewelry, photographs, designer handbags, biker gear, small appliances, cookware, garden stuff, bird feeders, sports gear, wooden chairs, small tables, bicycles, boats, kayaks, fishing gear and tools, but no furniture, clothing or books.
Other garage sales and resales also have been taking place. Schwartz said that appliances, furniture, bedding, blankets and the like will be accepted for Habitat for Humanity’s construction garage sale.
In addition, Kara’s mother, Kathy Robb, started an online fundraiser at givemn.org, which can be found by searching Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity.
“I just can’t say enough good things about Kara and her mother, Kathy, who are working with us on this,” Schwartz said.
So far, Schwartz said the group has raised about $135,000, which would normally cover the cost of the project. However, Schwartz said they are attempting to raise an extra $40,000 because of the rising construction costs.
She is also hoping for a $15,000 donation to cover a garage on the new house.
“This time we don’t know the final cost,” Schwartz said. “Everything is such an unknown. There are shortages, there is price gouging.”
Schwartz said that the goal of the group is to have a house payment of $500 a month, with taxes and insurance at $200 a month.
“Our main goal is to have a decent and affordable home for a local family,” Schwartz said. “To keep it affordable when everything keeps increasing is very, very difficult.”
In the meantime, Schwartz said the group is actively trying to recruit volunteers to start the work on the home.
“We really need bodies,” said Schwartz, adding that some work will start in about two weeks, be finished – and then work will resume again in about three months.
Schwartz said Habitat for Humanity will provide safety protocols – including masks, eye protection, hard hats and hand sanitizer – for those who volunteer. They need able-bodied volunteers for the hard work, but she said she would not turn down help from those unable to work on the actual construction.
“If you’re not physically able to help us and want to help us, we’ll find a way,” she said. If interested in volunteering, go to habitatforhumanityaitkincounty.com.
Meanwhile, the “Blessing Our Build” event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the build site. It’s being done instead of a traditional groundbreaking due to the pandemic. It will be invitation only. Schwartz said she is hopeful the community will drive by, honk, put a sign up or otherwise show its support.
If interested in donating silent auction items or helping with the build, call 218-927-5656.
