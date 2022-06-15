Aitkin Legion welcomes new officers April 14
At a meeting held April 14, the Aitkin Legion held a swearing in of new officers. From left: Sgt. At Arms, Bob Brandt; Veterans Service Officer, Frank Kingsley; Finance Officer, Jerry Olson; Adjutant, Jeff Workman; Chaplain, Jim Urban; Second Vice Commander, Elly Lindenfelsor; First Vice Commander, Doug Huspek; Commander Tom Fielder; Gary Clepper, past commander and Jim Blakesley, swearing in officer and past commander.

