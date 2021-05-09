It’s been a busy spring for the Aitkin Women of Today, as they recently held a drive-by celebration to honor Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) award winners.
Being honored were Colleen Krohn as the organization’s Women Who Impact honoree, and Breena Burgstaler as the Outstanding Young Adult honoree. Each was given a plaque, dinner gift certificate, a balloon and flowers. The AWT also recently donated over $2,000 to Aitkin programs and Minnesota Women of Today emphasis programs. These programs include Aitkin Boys Scouts, Aitkin Girl Scouts, Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity, Aitkin HOPE, Aitkin Area Food Shelf, First Lutheran Church Food Shelf, St. James Church Food Shelf, Minnesota Hats for Hope, Riverwood Healthcare Center (Save the Heart), Aitkin County Relay for Life, JDRF, Ronald McDonald House, Lakes & Pines, Scooby’s Animal Mission, Rippleside TV Busters, True Friends, Wishes & More, March of Dimes and Children’s Minnesota Foundation (Kids Cancer Fund).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.