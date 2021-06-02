The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) have been busy finishing out the 2020-21 year and making plans for the upcoming year.
The chapter took in – and gave out – nearly $25,000 in monetary donations, in-kind donations and service hours this past year, and ended the year with the Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) Annual Convention and installation of the Aitkin 2021-2022 officers.
The convention was attended by Marie Pedigo, Cathy Olson, Joanne Larson, Leslie Goble (virtually), Roxy Appel-Wigton and Jen Kinzer.
Some highlights include recognition for membership retention, receiving the Civic Awareness Community Connections Award for its ISD #1 Appreciation Notes and Cookie Project, recognition for donations to the Aitkin food shelves, ranking sixth in the SUCCESS program and Larson receiving a silver key award. Goble received a gold key award, as well, with the two recognized for their work as chapter president and state delegate, respectively.
The new AWT officers are: Suzanne LaLond (president), Larson (programming vice president), Heidi Westerlund and Jessy Goble (co-membership vice presidents), Pedigo (state delegate), Pamela Brule (secretary) and Denise Wille (treasurer).
Starting off the upcoming year, AWT held its highway cleanup event and Memorial Day bake sale.
The Aitkin Women of Today meet once a month, on the second Monday of the month, at the Aitkin Public Library – 6:15 p.m. social time and 6:45 p.m. meeting time. The AWT hold various service events to raise money for local charities and needs and enjoy opportunities for fellowship.
For more information about the Aitkin Women of Today, contact Heidi at 651-303-5964 or Jessy at 218-513-5993.
