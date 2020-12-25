Jason Todd, Aitkin lead for Loaves and Fishes Minnesota, said last week that the Dec. 14 free community meal in Palisade received a gift of submarine sandwich meals for 100 people.
The sandwiches, chips and cookie that formed the basis of the meal were augmented with salad and fruit by Todd and volunteers.
The donor, who is a Palisade resident, wished to remain anonymous.
Loaves and Fishes has been serving the meal on Mondays and Thursdays all year, but since COVID-19-related closures were implemented, staff and volunteers have been bagging up the meals for diners to pick up in their vehicles. Monday Dec. 21, was the last meal service until the new year.
Todd said that in the month of October, Loaves and Fishes Minnesota served 9,000 meals in Aitkin and Palisade – more than the entire year of 2019.
The Palisade number of meals served includes the 20-25 meals that ANGELS of McGregor picks up in Palisade twice a week to take to McGregor.
“Everything will remain much the same next year, at least until restrictions on ‘dining in’ are lifted,” said Todd.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Todd said the city of Palisade community meal has been served since it started by the same few volunteers. Those folks have showed up faithfully to work at preparing fruits and vegetables for salads, packing up the meals for curbside delivery, or setting the tables for in-person dining in the early days of the program.
No special skills are needed, just a willingness to help out for a couple of hours during the 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. time frame, for as little as one or two days a month.
“Some people can help every week; others just once a month. Our current volunteers just need to be able to take a break, so we need more people to step up.
“The Palisade Community meal is a fun program that people really enjoy being part of,” said Todd. “And the participants who are getting a healthy meal for free really appreciate the volunteers who make it happen.”
Todd will train volunteers as needed. Call Jason Todd at Loaves and Fishes at 218-251-1236 for more information.
