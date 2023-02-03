Where it’s not about the sleds, it’s about the people.
Join hundreds of Scorpion fans for the 19th annual Scorpion Homecoming brought to you by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Sno-Serpent Snowmobile Club.
The Scorpion Homecoming is a free outdoor event. Sled registration is completely complementary. No racing allowed. Attendees are encouraged to support the sponsors by purchasing a raffle ticket (prizes awarded - need not be present to win) and patronizing the concessionaires. All Scorpions, as well as Scorpion-manufactured brands are welcome, including Trail-A-Sled, Sno-Ro, Sears, Sno-Craft, Brut and Massey-Ferguson. Machines need not run to be displayed. Don’t forget to sport your Scorpion-themed apparel.
For Scorpion Homecoming history and details please visit: www.trailasled.com.
For questions, comments or concerns please contact the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber at info@cuyunalakes.com or call 218-546-8131.
Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Ice Fishing Contest
Join hundreds of anglers and snowmobile enthusiasts at the Cuyuna Lakes Chambers 19th annual Ice Fishing Contest and Scorpion Homecoming on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 12-3 p.m. on Serpent Lake near Crosby’s Memorial Park.
Entry ticket cost is for each hole (up to two holes) and include the chance to win one of five raffle prizes as well as prizes for top three biggest fish and additional prize for smallest fish. Food will be available for purchase through Crosby-Ironton Grad Blast.
Awards will take place starting at 3 p.m.
Please contact the Chamber at info@cuyunalakes.com or go to the Cuyuna Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for registration information
