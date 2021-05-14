2021 opening day for Aitkin Farmers’ Market

The Aitkin Farmers’ Market opened to bright sunshine and enthusiastic vendors eager to start the 2021 market season. Eight vendors set up for opening day and another 10-12 vendors are either signed up or planning to do so. Vendors on May 8 included Half Pint Pastries, River Bend Gardens, Ole Lake Farm, Chengwatana Community Farm, Ron & Cheryl Shaw, Dove Street Greenhouse, Jessica Perrine and Betylu Denzler. The market is on Facebook @aitkinmnfarmers.
