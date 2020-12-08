30th annual Christmas Day dinner at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church in Aitkin will again host Christmas Day dinner on Friday, Dec. 25.
Due to COVID-19, only pre-ordered, local (in town) delivery and pick-up (like community meals) will be offered. There will be no inside dining being served.
The traditional Christmas Day turkey dinner will be prepared by local Chef Terry Dox, with St. James Catholic Church providing mashed potatoes and United Methodist and Assembly of God Churches providing cookies.
Pick up will be from noon-1 p.m. (or until gone). Last year a record 328 meals were served.
To pick up meal(s), there will be two entries into the First Lutheran Church North parking (follow orange cones). Remain in your vehicle to the front of the line and indicate with fingers how many meals are needed.
To have local (in town) delivery, contact Kathy Lebens at 218-398-2537 by Dec. 21.
Should the dinner need to be canceled, a notice will appear in the Aitkin Independent Age and on KKIN Radio.
