You won’t want to miss the auto show sponsored by Grand Timber Bank on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Registration will be from 8-10 a.m. with a $10 entry fee (for show cars only). The first 125 entries receive a dash plaque. Classes of cars include special interest, collector cars, street rods, rat rods, resto-modifieds, muscle cars, convertibles, trucks and unrestored originals.
Trophies are awarded for People’s Choice and first and second place in each class. Winners are determined by participants’ votes and announced at 1 p.m. Voting ends at noon. Nostalgic music will be provided by Ben Horton of Ben’s Hot Country Karaoke.
The auto show is a popular attraction during Wild Rice Days, often featuring over 100 entries of classic vehicles spanning decades. One participant noted, “This is the best car show to attend because so many are stand-alone events, but with this show, there are so many other fun things to do in town during the day and throughout the entire weekend.”
Tom Brown, Merrifield, added another first place trophy to his collection at last year’s auto show in the Special Interest division. His 1941 Dodge truck was purchased in 1999 and completely restored within a year with the help of his son Jason. “I restored this truck to honor my fellow veterans,” he said. “Not all of them were so lucky to return home. I also took my grandson in the truck to visit the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in 2002.” A framed picture of the two visiting the wall was perched on the front bumper. The truck was on display for the first time at a car show Brown attended in 2000. It has netted approximately 100 trophies over the years, including three at previous Grand Timber Auto Shows.
“Grand Timber Bank does a beautiful job putting on their annual auto show,” concluded Brown.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
