Auto shop at Grand Timber Bank

You won’t want to miss the auto show sponsored by Grand Timber Bank on Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Shari Horton

Registration will be from 8-10 a.m. with a $10 entry fee (for show cars only). The first 125 entries receive a dash plaque. Classes of cars include special interest, collector cars, street rods, rat rods, resto-modifieds, muscle cars, convertibles, trucks and unrestored originals.

