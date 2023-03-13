Everyone is invited to the Aitkin County 4-H Spring Fling event.

Join Aitkin County 4-H to explore static project areas, make new friends and connect with members in the community. Youth will take five 30-minute classes throughout the day to get hands-on experience in new static project areas. Parents are welcome to attend with their youth and explore the multitude of opportunities offered in 4-H. Lunch will be provided.

