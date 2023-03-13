Everyone is invited to the Aitkin County 4-H Spring Fling event.
Join Aitkin County 4-H to explore static project areas, make new friends and connect with members in the community. Youth will take five 30-minute classes throughout the day to get hands-on experience in new static project areas. Parents are welcome to attend with their youth and explore the multitude of opportunities offered in 4-H. Lunch will be provided.
All youth in the county are invited and able to bring a friend to the spring fling Saturday, March 25 at Long Lake Conservation Center, (28952 438th Ln, Palisade) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
To register, participants must be 4-H members. Interested participants that are not currently in 4-H must sign up in 4-H to register but are not required to participate in the program after the event, but it is strongly encouraged. To first become a 4-H member, interested participants can register in Aitkin County 4-H by visiting https://extension.umn.edu/local/aitkin and clicking “Join 4-H”. They will be redirected to 4-H Online (https://v2.4honline.com) to create an account and once they are approved as members, they can log back in to their account, click the “Events” tab on the left sidebar and search Spring Fling, then click register. If interested participants have questions they can reach out to Julianna by email: langl148@umn.edu or 218-343-3213. Registration closes Wednesday, March 15.
If you are a screened volunteer, would like to become one or would like to help at the event, please connect with Julianna at langl148@umn.edu or 218-927-2538. We are looking for general help, registration help the day of and group leaders who will help youth transition between activity locations.
