Are you looking to save money on your auto insurance or brush up on changes to driving laws in Minnesota?
There are still openings for the Initial (eight-hour) 55+ Driver Improvement Course as well as the four-hour refresher courses on May 25 and 26 at the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Aitkin Office, located at 961 Second St. NW.
The eight-hour course will take place over two days, May 25 and 26, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with two four-hour courses from 1-5 p.m.
There is a cost to attend the course. Completion of the course qualifies people for a discount on auto insurance. A certificate of completion will be handed out that can be submitted to insurance companies at the end of the course.
The Driver Improvement Program (55+) will give participants a better understanding of vehicle and traffic safety, new technology, physical changes, increased driving risks as people age, changes to laws and the decisions drivers can make to be safer on roadways.
To register, call: 888-234-1294 or go online to: mnsafetycenter.org, choose “55+ Driver Discount Program,” “Classroom Training” and then “Brainerd and northern outstate areas.” The class will be listed at the top of the schedule.
Once you complete the class contact your insurance agent to determine if you receive a discount. Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Insurance Office can also provide a quote. The insurance office is an independent insurance office, meaning they can search across insurance providers for the best rates and coverage to meet your needs.
