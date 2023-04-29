Are you looking to save money on your auto insurance or brush up on changes to driving laws in Minnesota?
There are still openings for the Initial (eight-hour) 55+ Driver Improvement Course as well as the four-hour refresher courses on May 9-10 at the Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union Aitkin Office, located at 961 Second Street NW.
This eight-hour course will take place over two days, May 9 and 10, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. both days.
Two different four-hour refresher courses are being offered on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9 -10, from 1-5 p.m.
Completion of the course qualifies you for a discount on your auto insurance. You will receive a certificate that you can submit to your insurance company at the end.
The Driver Improvement Program (55+) will give participants a better understanding of vehicle and traffic safety, new technology, physical changes, increased driving risks as we age, changes to laws and the decisions drivers can make to be safer on our roadways.
There are fees to attend these classes. To register please call: 888-234-1294 or go online to: mnsafetycen ter.org, choose “55+ Driver Discount Program”, “Classroom Training” and then “Brainerd and northern outstate areas”. The class will be listed at the top of the schedule.
