A 55+ driver discount course will be offered from noon-4 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the McGregor Public Library.

This is a four-hour refresher course which must be completed every three years to maintin a 10% discount on your auto insurance.

Call 888-234-1294 to register or visit the website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com.

