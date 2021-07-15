Fifty years ago, in an era where time capsules were all the rage, the Aitkin area decided to capitalize on the craze by burying a time capsule of its own.
Now, with the 50th anniversary coming up July 17, locals have taken the reins to bring the capsule up from underground and find out what was buried all those years ago.
The time capsule was buried on the exact day it will be brought up – Saturday, July 17. A gathering will be held at the Aitkin County Courthouse, where the capsule is buried in the front lawn, at 10 a.m.
Kirk Peysar, the Aitkin County auditor, decided to do some research on the time capsule in June – and quickly found himself spearheading the project to open the capsule.
“I was aware of the time capsule,” Peysar said. “I remember the burying of it. I was about 11 years old.”
Aitkin chose to celebrate its centennial in 1971, and part of the celebration was to sell official stationery and envelopes for $1.
“Participants could then submit it for inclusion in the time capsule,” Peysar explained. While he doesn’t know the exact number of letters placed in the capsule, he’s guessing somewhere between a few dozen or hundreds.
The contents of those letters is unknown.
“They might be wishing well to their future family members,” Peysar said. “They might talk about things that were common, everyday (things) in 1971 and prior to that.”
Peysar said the celebration in 1971 was “very elaborate.”
“There was a coronation ball,” Peysar said. “An ice-cream eating contest. There was a large production at the fairgrounds, a giant turkey barbecue...”
And of course, the time capsule. The idea was brought forth by the celebration committee, made up of many of the “movers and shakers” in the Aitkin community.
In the archived editions of the Aitkin Independent Age are numerous articles and photos of the event – and of the ceremony to bury the time capsule.
“Most of them were business people,” said Peysar, adding that the celebration is fortunate enough to have several of those people still around and willing to take part in next weekend’s festivities.
There will be cake and lemonade served as part of the gathering, as people get a chance to see what people 50 years ago thought of the community.
Peysar said the capsule was constructed by Aitkin Iron Works, and they are uncertain of the condition of the capsule.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to get it open. It kind of creates this mystery,” Peysar said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get these letters or documents to these families.
“It’s really neat that the 50 years is up,” he added. “In 1971, it seemed so distant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.