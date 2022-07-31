The Johnny Holm Band will be back this summer to perform again at the 2022 Manna for Malawi benefit fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 14. The event will be at the Bridge Tavern north of Crosby, building a “bridge” of help and hope to the people of Malawi. 

The Holm band has been attracting Minnesota and nationwide audiences for nearly 40 years. Holm began his musical journey just down the road in Brainerd where he went to high school. Manna for Malawi 2022 runs from 2-6 p.m. In addition to music, those who attend can eat pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and chips, while they’re checking out the raffle ticket and silent auction items. The charge for the event is a free will offering and there’s plenty of free parking on site and across the highway.

