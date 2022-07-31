The Johnny Holm Band will be back this summer to perform again at the 2022 Manna for Malawi benefit fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 14. The event will be at the Bridge Tavern north of Crosby, building a “bridge” of help and hope to the people of Malawi.
The Holm band has been attracting Minnesota and nationwide audiences for nearly 40 years. Holm began his musical journey just down the road in Brainerd where he went to high school. Manna for Malawi 2022 runs from 2-6 p.m. In addition to music, those who attend can eat pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw and chips, while they’re checking out the raffle ticket and silent auction items. The charge for the event is a free will offering and there’s plenty of free parking on site and across the highway.
Pastor Paul Mattson said, “My heart was touched when I saw first-hand what Manna for Malawi has done and continues to do, helping to feed and educate the orphans.” Malawi is in southeastern Africa, one of the poorest nations in the world. Average income is less than $2 a day.
“When we were invited to help the mission 14 years ago, volunteers fed nearly four hundred children, once a week. Currently, feeding takes place six days a week and up to a thousand African orphans get their only meal of the day,” Mattson added. Last year’s event with band and food raised more than $42,000 to help feed and educate orphans. Money raised this year will go for the feeding program, farm equipment, and education for orphan children. The Malawi government doesn’t pay for universal education for its young people past 8th grade. Money from the fundraiser last year sent students to high school and college. The mission is also working to build a safe space for Malawi girls to protect them from forced marriages.
Manna for Malawi supports the Malawi Orphan Care Project, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information, check us out on the web at www.malawiorphancareproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.