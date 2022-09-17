On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 3 p.m., Pine Lake Chapel, south Aitkin County, will present “A Musical Stroll Down Memory Lane” with a concert by Beth and Les Hazelton.
Attendees can enjoy timeless classics performed in an intimate and simple acoustic style. Following the concert, the chapel will entice you with an autumn picnic supper complete with hot dogs, brats and more picnic fixings. A free-will offering will be accepted to help eliminate debt on the chapel’s new fellowship hall.
Beth and Les Hazelton come from Duluth, where they live with family and pets. They are “delighted and feel honored” to be able to share a special afternoon of music with the Pine Lake Chapel, the church of Lester and his siblings upbringing.
Since their musical collaboration began in Duluth in 2010, vocalist Beth and guitarist Les have been performing regularly at nightclubs, music venues, house concerts, retirement communities, conventions, benefits for charities and festivals in the region. Both draw on formal musical training and years of performing. Together, they aim to soulfully present a variety of styles, the song selection blending familiar with less well-known musical gems.
Listen for jazz standards, a nostalgic seventies pop tune, a room-quieting acapella rendition, something flirty, toe-tappers, hip folk, sacred, modern alternative, all seasoned with flavors of blues and romance and fun.
Beth has years of professional singing experience, both accompanied and unaccompanied, solo and team worship concerts, weddings, funerals and National Anthem singing at public events. Beth has performed with touring groups in New York and Europe.
Les studied classical guitar, voice, conducting and music education. He has been a member of numerous performing groups with multiple recordings and appeared as session musician for local recording artists’ projects.
PineLake Chapel is located at 43472 240th St. just 1/4 mile west from Hwy. 169 in south Aitkin County.
