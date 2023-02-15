For those looking to celebrate a second Valentine’s Day on Feb. 17, The Ripple Center will be hosting a jazz concert that night.
“It’s a romantic evening,” said co-owner Christine Bright, “with love songs, candlelight and love cakes.”
The concert features the Andy Peterson Jazz Ensemble, with special guest Paul Lemenager adding vocals. Lemenager is familiar with Aitkin, as his band Duluth Transit Authority has performed in the area before.
“I will be singing songs from the Great American Songbook,” said Lemenager. This will include songs by Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.
Lemenager described the evening as “super mellow” and will have “great music to bring a date to.”
As for the jazz band, “Andy Peterson is the head of the band,” explained Lemenager. “He is a very renowned saxophone player.”
Peterson’s website said that he “has been surrounded by music since a young age. His father was a musician, and there was commonly jazz, classical and funk music playing in the house. This influence was a big part of his development as a young musician.”
Tickets may be purchased online at www.theripplecenter.com and will include cake by Terry Butenhoff. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
“Sit back, have a cocktail or two,” Lemenager said.
