For Jeremy Nielsen, a healthy respect for the military has been something he’s grown up with.
His grandfather was a United States Air Force veteran, and after joining the military, was sent to California.
“He joined and was shipped out to Edwards Air Force Base,” Nielsen explained. “Which is how my family got out there.”
The Nielsen family came back to the Aitkin Area in 2002 but the devotion remains to the military. Now, on Veterans Day Nov. 11, Nielsen – manager of the Aitkin Marathon Station at 13 Second Ave. NW – will offer some special bonuses for area veterans.
Starting at 8 a.m. that day, the station will have volunteers able to pump gas (gas will still cost, but the pumping is free) and wash outside windows.
That will go until 6 p.m. The Rebeccas from the International Order of Oddfellows, a fraternal organization, will offer free cookies and coffee, and the station will fly flags of the various service branches.
In addition, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch will be sold for $5. The station will offer barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers with chips and a drink. All proceeds will go to the local Disabled American Veterans chapter.
Veterans will be asked to show proof of service, like a military ID or VA card.
“They’ve done so much for us,” “It’s a simple way to say thank you.
“You wish you could do more,” he added.
Nielsen took over management of the Marathon Station in August. Twin Cities Petroleum took over management earlier in 2020. He’s been working his way through the ranks at the station since 2008.
When he took over the management of the station in August, Nielsen was looking for a way to bring customers back in after some rough years at the station.
He started by using a simple motto.
“Being the new manager, (I thought) just how to bring customers into the building,” Nielsen said. “The business is in town, but is the business in the community?”
“Are we involved in community events?” he asked.
For someone with a love of military service and, by extension, veterans, the November holiday seemed like a natural fit.
Now it’s about what comes next. More will be coming, Nielsen said. He said that he will look to involve the station in Memorial Day activities, as well as entering into the Fish House Parade and Riverboat Days Parade.
