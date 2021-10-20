“If you cook it, they will come” definitely seemed to be the theme of the night Wednesday, Oct. 13.
With the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce hosting its sixth annual “Taste of Aitkin,” there seemed to be a little something for everyone.
Cooked on site, for everyone to see? Check.
An artful twist on an old favorite? Check.
A first-time food truck from the area almost upsetting the two-time champion? Definitely check.
In the end, Block North Brew Pub won its third straight award, taking home the peoples’ choice award for “Best Savory” dish, cooking chicken carbonara fresh at their serving table.
But a new winner was also crowned, as The Joint Tavern and Eatery claimed the “Best Sweet” award by serving chocolate chip bread pudding with a splash of amaretto.
In the end, the chamber had about 165 tickets sold for the evening – actually overselling the event.
“It was great to have a big event,” said Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson. “But out of respect to our vendors, who donate food for a certain number of guests, we strongly encourage guests to purchase their tickets early if they want to come in the future.”
That said, Erickson called the event “amazing.”
“We do ‘Taste of Aitkin’ in the fall to celebrate the season of plenty,” she said. “This year really embodied that.
The event featured a wide variety of dishes. On the savory side, aside from Block North’s winning entry, runner-up Smokey Jake’s BBQ offered a beef brisket slider with a choice of mild or spicy BBQ sauce.
The Joint offered up roast pork and butternut squash, while The Beanery had a cold wild rice salad, with chicken, bacon and vegetables tossed in a Dijon mustard vinaigrette.
Gramma’s Pantry offered a charcuterie “boat,” while The 40 Club served up hot chicken on mini-waffles.
In addition to the winning dessert, there were cookies, smoked pecans and a flourless chocolate torte on raspberry sauce.
“In regards to our winners, people appreciated Block North’s presentation,” Erickson said. “Their dish was prepared fresh at the table, and I think their showmanship gave them the edge.
“The Joint’s chocolate chip amaretto bread pudding won people over by taking a classic dessert and adding a little flair and sophistication,” she added.
