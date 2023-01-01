AARP Smart Driver four hour refresher classes will be offered in Aitkin in January and February.
The dates are Saturday, Jan. 21 or Saturday, Feb. 18. at the Aitkin Public Library Community Room, located at 110 1st Ave. NE, in Aitkin from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members
Call Kay at 218-821-2211 to leave a message with your full name, phone number, and which class date you would like to attend. She will return calls to confirm registration.
Arrive 20 minutes early to complete registration paperwork; Use on-street parking; Enter through the Community Room entrance; Bring your own lunch/snacks; Water and coffee will be available.
The AARP Smart Driver Course is the nation’s first course specifically designed for drivers aged 55 and older. Drivers may benefit from a 10% discount on their auto insurance premium upon completing the course. Drivers learn how to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.
In addition, drivers learn:
• Research-based safety strategies that can reduce the likelihood of having a crash.
• Proper use of seat belts, air bags, anti-lock brakes and new technology found in today’s vehicles.
• Ways to monitor their own and others’ driving skills and capabilities.
