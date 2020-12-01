The Aitkin County Historical Society cookie walk, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
Administrator Heidi Gould made the announcement in the last week, saying the rise in COVID-19 cases made the event impractical.
ACHS will move to a no-bake cookie sale, money in lieu of cookies, for those still wanting to support the ACHS.
