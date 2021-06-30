The annual Aitkin County Historical Society (ACHS) garage sale will be held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds Aug. 6-7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
ACHS staff and volunteers will be accepting donations at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds Saturdays July 17 and 24 from noon-4 p.m. Please see the post on the ACHS FB page or call 218-927-3348 for questions on what donations are accepted and what are not.
The ACHS was founded in 1948. Originally housed in a log building, the ACHS moved into the historic 1916 Northern Pacific Depot in 1973. The ACHS’s mission is to collect, preserve and share the history of Aitkin County. The museum has a full resource room for research purposes, two buildings of exhibits and displays and a permanent home at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds in the original museum log building, built in 1950.
The museum is open October-April, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and May-September, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
