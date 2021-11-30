Everyone is invited to join Kids Plus of McGregor and Bann’s Bar and Restaurant to attend an adult prom, Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7-10 p.m. at Bann’s located at 18870 Goshawk St., McGregor.
Activities will include games, prizes, silent auction and karaoke.
All proceeds from the event will go to Wish List - gifts for local children in need. This year’s theme is Elf OFF the Shelf, a Christmas tradition gone bad.
